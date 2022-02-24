Monero Classic (XMC) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and $31,553.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.60 or 0.00384945 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000221 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

