Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYSRF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.72.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

