MongoDB Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 23,831 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,157% compared to the average daily volume of 1,056 put options.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total value of $5,325,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,864 shares of company stock valued at $78,398,007 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $674,390,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $601,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $86,758,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.00.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $354.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of -75.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $437.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

