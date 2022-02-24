Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $43.37

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.37 and last traded at $46.35, with a volume of 359287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,051,000 after purchasing an additional 119,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Monro by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,413,000 after acquiring an additional 107,489 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monro by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,867,000 after buying an additional 45,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monro by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,865,000 after buying an additional 62,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 766,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

