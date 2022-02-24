Monster Beverage (MNST) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST):

2/18/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $119.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Monster Beverage is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $93.00.

2/16/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.34.

Get Monster Beverage Co alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.