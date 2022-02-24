Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.400-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $318.35. 11,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,024. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $357.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.65. Moody’s has a one year low of $272.60 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $404.27.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.