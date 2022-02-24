Moonriver (MOVR) Trading Down 28.4% This Week

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for approximately $62.21 or 0.00161210 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $200.16 million and approximately $35.88 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00041661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.29 or 0.06758937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,620.21 or 1.00077482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00043318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00048153 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,270,748 coins and its circulating supply is 3,217,435 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

