Morgan Stanley Boosts ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Price Target to €59.00

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €58.00 ($65.91) to €59.00 ($67.05) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AGESY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Shares of AGESY stock traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $49.00. 14,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.74. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $67.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.