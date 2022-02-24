Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 118,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $48,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth $330,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,847,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after buying an additional 95,104 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 46,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 49.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BBN opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.28. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $27.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

