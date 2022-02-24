Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Clear Secure worth $45,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YOU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $784,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $19,219,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $17,979,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $16,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $11,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $3,514,329.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have bought 550,292 shares of company stock valued at $12,904,613.

Shares of YOU opened at $26.01 on Thursday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

