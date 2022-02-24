Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,741,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $45,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 78.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 26,762 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $87,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $95,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $107,000.
Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $9.30.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
