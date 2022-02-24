Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Americold Realty Trust worth $47,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 27.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.83, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.28. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

