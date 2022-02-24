Morgan Stanley Buys 187,051 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,268,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of British American Tobacco worth $44,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after acquiring an additional 757,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after buying an additional 1,683,436 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,283,000 after buying an additional 110,892 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,337,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,466,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,091,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,219,000 after buying an additional 102,175 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%.

BTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.96) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

