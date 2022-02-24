Morgan Stanley Buys 29,442 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Camden Property Trust worth $48,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $162.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.22. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $99.70 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.70%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

