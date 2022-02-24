Morgan Stanley Cuts iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $151.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.92.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $107.61 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $163.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $320,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,999 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

