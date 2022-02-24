Morgan Stanley Cuts Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target to $17.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KOD. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $137.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.68. The company has a market capitalization of $509.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $16,368,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 27,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,851,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,724,000 after buying an additional 239,749 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

