Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137,829 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $46,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $234.88 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

