Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Hasbro worth $48,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1,013.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.61. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

