Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,362 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.46% of LiveRamp worth $47,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RAMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.66. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $67.91.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

