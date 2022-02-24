Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,510,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 330,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $44,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,615 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,427 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,138 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2,277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,364,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,123,000 after buying an additional 814,232 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

