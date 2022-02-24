Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,779,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 34,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $48,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $971,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $574,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $2,320,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 66,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter.

UTF opened at $25.40 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

