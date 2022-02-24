Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.53% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $44,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,773,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 20,671 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $47.04 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $51.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.54.

