Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.03% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $47,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 58,774 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 188,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the period. 13.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.08. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

