Morgan Stanley Has $44.96 Million Stock Position in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,003,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,085 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.04% of New Frontier Health worth $44,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Frontier Health by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,788,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,419 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP boosted its position in New Frontier Health by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 262,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in New Frontier Health by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in New Frontier Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in New Frontier Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,589,000.

Get New Frontier Health alerts:

NYSE NFH opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.13. New Frontier Health Co. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.65.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Frontier Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Frontier Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.