Morgan Stanley Has $45.47 Million Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,484 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Leggett & Platt worth $45,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,104,000 after purchasing an additional 678,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 982,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,705,000 after purchasing an additional 43,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,255,000 after purchasing an additional 93,455 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.