Morgan Stanley Has $47.15 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Tyler Technologies worth $47,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total transaction of $5,225,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,974. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $397.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 104.03 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.23.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.96.

About Tyler Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.