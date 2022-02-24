Morgan Stanley Has $48.38 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 178,017 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of STERIS worth $48,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in STERIS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in STERIS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in STERIS by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in STERIS by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STE. KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:STE opened at $224.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $248.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.