Morgan Stanley Has $48.64 Million Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,689 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Sealed Air worth $48,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after buying an additional 1,414,682 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 33.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 509,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after buying an additional 128,093 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE opened at $69.32 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.44.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

