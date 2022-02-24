Morgan Stanley Has $48.76 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Robert Half International worth $48,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 58.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after buying an additional 82,806 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $1,513,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Robert Half International by 152,966.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Robert Half International by 108.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

NYSE:RHI opened at $115.36 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.96.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

