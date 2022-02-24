Morgan Stanley Has $48.87 Million Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 188,485 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of National Retail Properties worth $48,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.35 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

