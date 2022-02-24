Morgan Stanley Has $49.08 Million Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Confluent worth $49,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $4,217,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $16,158,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 701,567 shares of company stock worth $45,856,937.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.90. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 59.05% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.03.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

