Morgan Stanley Has $49.37 Million Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.96% of United States Oil Fund worth $49,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in United States Oil Fund by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period.

USO stock opened at $66.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.72. United States Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.32.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

