Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,055 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 56,115 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of Perficient worth $46,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 924.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Perficient by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.68. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $153.28.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

