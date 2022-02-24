Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $45,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 212.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $71.80 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $83.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.66.

