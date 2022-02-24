Morgan Stanley Invests $44.75 Million in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,485,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,751,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of ON at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44. On Holding AG has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $55.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONON shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair raised shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

