Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 464,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $44,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $41.83 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

