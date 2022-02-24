Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.83% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $46,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 161.8% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 38,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $177.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.18. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.91 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

