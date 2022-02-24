Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.04% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $45,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,836,000 after buying an additional 114,632 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 356.0% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 134,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 105,261 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,881,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.10. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

