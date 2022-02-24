Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of UBS Group worth $48,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

