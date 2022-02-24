Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Westlake Chemical worth $48,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $106.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.86. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $111.49.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.