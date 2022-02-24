Morgan Stanley Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 727,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,979,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 10.03% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCV. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,073,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,900,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,370,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,693,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,932,000.

IMCV opened at $65.09 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $70.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day moving average is $66.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

