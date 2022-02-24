Morgan Stanley Purchases 119,120 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,902,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.80% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $45,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,076,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 41,900.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 209,501 shares in the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 123.2% in the second quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 527,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 64,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,053,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,814,000 after purchasing an additional 59,477 shares in the last quarter.

PCEF stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.16. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

