Morgan Stanley Purchases 134,442 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Rollins worth $48,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 883.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Rollins stock opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Rollins Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.