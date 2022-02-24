Morgan Stanley Purchases 165,118 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Owens Corning worth $48,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $1,250,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 257.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 94,330 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 21.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 591,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 103,458 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

NYSE OC opened at $90.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.83. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.36.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Owens Corning (Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.