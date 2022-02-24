Morgan Stanley Purchases 7,231 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $46,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5,045.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF alerts:

Shares of REM stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.77.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.