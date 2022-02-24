Morgan Stanley Purchases 8,679 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.72% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $45,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of RYT stock opened at $272.49 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $247.33 and a 1 year high of $327.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.00.

