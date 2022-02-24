Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,785 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.04% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $45,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,008.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $71.37 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.