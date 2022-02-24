Morgan Stanley Sells 19,813 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.00% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $48,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

CFO opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.51. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $78.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

