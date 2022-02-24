Morgan Stanley Sells 22,448 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,448 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.10% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $47,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $109.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.32. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $104.57 and a 52 week high of $136.82.

