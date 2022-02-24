Morgan Stanley Sells 281,315 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,552,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 281,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Huntsman worth $45,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 7.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,834,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,886,000 after acquiring an additional 200,802 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 5.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 365,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 8.2% in the third quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 145,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 24.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.22. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

About Huntsman (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.